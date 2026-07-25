John Cena uses toy car skills to save the world in the Matchbox trailer John Cena and Jessica Biel put their toy car skills to the test in the trailer for Matchbox, streaming on Apple TV on October 9.

He-Man be damned, Mattel is going to give boys another attempt at feeling seen on screen with Matchbox The Movie. Another bite at Barbie‘s plastic apple, Matchbox adapts the plotless, loreless world of diecast cars into a John Cena vehicle where he says things like, “I can’t do what I do and drag the Matchbox gang around with me.” But at least it’s leading with humor.

The film follows Cena, a CIA agent, who reconnects with his old friends, with whom he spent hours playing Matchbox cars as a child. Cut to several decades later, and Cena drugs his buddies and ensnares them in a globe-trotting adventure, allowing them to live out their childhood fantasies of using a tow truck as a ramp. Backing Cena up in the Matchbox Gang are Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, and Teyonah Parris. Leading with the wit that made Barbie such a success, the trailer elevates the supporting cast, particularly Castro and Richardson, giving this toyetic action movie its fuel.