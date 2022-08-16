Coming out of retirement for the first time since 2015’s Bone Tomahawk, Matthew Fox is trying to save energy. Not in the reduce your carbon footprint kind of way, or even a turning off the lights when you leave the room way. It’s more of an “I’ve just received intel, the British power grid is failing” thing. Fox may be the only person on Earth who knows what will happen if there’s “something wrong with the oil.” Simply put, the vibes are off with these fossil fuels.

In the five-part Peacock series, Last Light, which now has a trailer, it’s up to petro-chemist Andy Nielson (Fox) to find the world’s oil supply and save his family at the same time. Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Last Light | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Here’s the synopsis:

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

Advertisement

It makes sense that Last Light would come from the director of Amazon’s Jack Ryan, Dennie Gordon, who was inspired by Children Of Men to create a globe-hopping road movie about a family separated by horrible world events. The trailer has the same kinetic atmosphere as Ryan, where people talk on the phone with great urgency, monitor computer consoles in terror, and all know martial arts. But is it all enough to rescue the world’s oil supply and make it home to his family in time for dinner? We’ll find out when all five episodes drop on Peacock on September 8.