John Krasinski seems bound and determined to take on as many of Harrison Ford’s old parts as he can, we guess—and apparently all in the same show, at the same time, as Amazon’s new trailer for its Krasinki-starring spy series Jack Ryan reveals that the ass-kicking spy is now a bit of a Fugitive, too.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Of course, Our Man Jack wouldn’t go on the run from his beloved Central Intelligence Agency for no reason; instead, he’s out there “doing the right thing,” as per usual—in this case, pursuing a crew of oldschool Russian holdouts apparently bound and determined to kick off a nuclear war for old time’s stake.

The trailer, then, revolves on a lot of bits you’re probably familiar with from any number of “Good guy on the run from his own team” stories, including the standard moments where hard-faced commanders bark out things like “Bring in Jack Ryan NOW!” On the plus side, the show does have its usual sterling cast to liven things up, including Wendell Pierce and House Of Cards alum Michael Kelly as the only guys who seem to trust that if Jack Ryan says some shady old Russian dudes are up to something, you should probably just listen.

Jack Ryan is slated to return for its third season on December 21; all eight episodes of the season will arrive on that same date. T he show has also been renewed for a fourth run on Amazon Prime Video, which will be its final installment, bringing this latest version of Tom Clancy’s most famous protagonist in from the cold at last . The series stars Krasinski, Pierce, and Kelley; newcomers for the third season include Get Out’s Betty Gabriel and Tár’s Nina Hoss.