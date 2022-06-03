Matthew Morrison was fired from his judging slot on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance earlier this week amidst rumors he was inappropriately flirtatious with a contestant via social media. Now, Morrison has taken to his Instagram to address getting booted from the show.



“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” Morrison opened his video post.

Then, in what he refers to as “the interest of transparency,” he read what he claimed was the singular direct message he sent the contestant: “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

Morrison said he was simply attempting to connect with the contestant to help a choreographer they “share a mutual respect for” get a job on SYTYCD.

“It’s devastating where we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait,” Morrison said . “I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and is destroying our society and we need to do better.”

In a statement to People, a source claimed, “They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media.” The person added, “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Morrison made an initial statement to People after his removal from the judging panel, saying he’d been fired because he “did not follow competition production protocols” and could no longer “judge the competition fairly.”

“I cannot apologize enough to all involved,” he said at the time.

The actor concluded his Instagram video with a final clarification: H e “in no way” wants the swirling drama to affect this season of SYTYCD. He added, “Dance has always been a unifying and healing modality, and I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”