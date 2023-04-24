Matthew Perry will remove mean Keanu Reeves references from memoir

Surprise, bitch! Bet you thought you’d seen the last of Matthew Perry’s extremely revealing book tour. Unfortunately, ( or fortunately, depending on how much you love mess) the author of Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing is once again dropping delicious press quotes. This time, he’s joining the list of celebrated writers, including Roald Dahl, Agatha Christie, and Ian Fleming in censoring new editions of his book—specifically that bit about Keanu Reeves.

According to Variety, Perry announced at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books that future editions of his memoir would not include the parts where he wished death upon The Matrix star. “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” he said. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

It seems Perry is still going with the excuse that he chose Reeves’ name at “random,” something he claimed during his initial public apology. The excuse is hard to believe, however, considering that Reeves was famously good friends with River Phoenix. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry lamented in his book (in the original version, anyway). The connection between the two My Own Private Idaho stars feels relevant as to why Reeves’ name got dragged into the situation.

Plus, Perry reiterated his dismay that “Keanu Reeves walks among us” again in reference to Chris Farley’s death later in the memoir. Multiple mentions of a specific contemporary’s hoped-for demise, and we’re supposed to believe he just picked a random neighbor’s name? Also, publishing a high-profile book where you wish death on your famous neighbor whom you don’t have a feud with is a pretty bold move!

Then there’s this: Perry admitted at the festival that he hadn’t yet personally apologized to Reeves. “If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid,” he repeated. Given the small world of celebrity, it surely wouldn’t be difficult for Perry to track down Reeves’ email and send a quick apology note , or even get his agent to send the John Wick actor a fruit basket. Maybe he just wants to do it himself, in person. Or maybe the lack of effort is a sign that Perry is not actually that sorry for the negative name-dropping in his book.

At the very least, we can agree that publicly wishing for Keanu Reeves’ death was indeed a stupid thing to do. Or maybe not so stupid, since it’s generated press for Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, for better or worse. Whatever the case may be, no doubt Reeves would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that he has never asked to be a part of, since October 2022.