Maul's got revenge on the brain in new Shadow Lord trailer

Democracy has fallen and the most evil forces in the galaxy have no checks on their virtually unlimited power. We’re talking, of course, about the new trailer for Maul — Shadow Lord, of which Disney shared a new teaser for today. The series will pick up where Star Wars: The Clone Wars left off, and Maul’s got one thing on his mind: revenge.

“Times have changed. I will show you the galaxy for what it truly is. See things from a new perspective,” he intones as the trailer starts. Within the clip, Maul meets a “disillusioned Jedi Padawan” who apparently survived Order 66 and now has potential to be his new apprentice. Described as a “pulpy adventure,” Disney shares that the plot will otherwise focus on “Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.” Untouched for how long, it’s hard to say—as Maul hears by the end of the trailer, “the Emperor wants you dead.”

Dave Filoni, the mind behind Clones Wars, The Bad Batch, Rebels, and several other Star Wars series also created Maul — Shadow Lord. Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon lead the voice cast along with the newly-minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura. Maul — Shadow Lord will debut on Disney+ on April 6; two episodes will air each well until its conclusion on May 4.