Maul's got revenge on the brain in new Shadow Lord trailer
Disney+ also shared a release date for the upcoming animated Star Wars series.Image: Walt Disney Studios
Democracy has fallen and the most evil forces in the galaxy have no checks on their virtually unlimited power. We’re talking, of course, about the new trailer for Maul — Shadow Lord, of which Disney shared a new teaser for today. The series will pick up where Star Wars: The Clone Wars left off, and Maul’s got one thing on his mind: revenge.
