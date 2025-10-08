Exclusive: McSweeney's Quarterly gets tubular for Issue 80
The 80th issue of the Quarterly Concern, which features art from Adrian Tomine, comes in a trapper-keeper style notebook filled with other goodies.Photos courtesy of McSweeney's
Issue number 80 of McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern is out next month, and The A.V. Club can give you an exclusive first look at it. While the publisher has often gotten creative with the presentation of its quarterly—Issue 79 was literally embroidered, for example—Issue 80 delivers on what the folks at McSweeney’s tell us has been “a long-time dream.” The latest issue comes in a trapper-keeper inspired notebook, adorned with some Lisa Frank-inspired dolphins and stuffed to the gills with 1980s and 90s style ephemera. As it boasts on its pre-order site, “McSweeney’s 80 will absolutely gag you with a spoon in awe and bodaciousness.”