Mean Girls 2 may or may not exist (depending on who you ask), but that doesn’t mean another film from the Meaniverse won’t soon be on its way. Deadline reports that Paramount has now set the cast for its film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical, with The Nice Guys and Spider-Man alum Angourie Rice in the lead role as Cady Heron, and one of Broadway’s own Regina Georges , Reneé Rapp, reprising her role for the movie version.

In addition to Rice and Rapp, the film version of the musical—which, like the original 2004 film, was penned by Tina Fey (with Jeff Richmond and Neil Benjamin handling the actual musical bits)—has also cast Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Cady’s best friend Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (who made a name for himself in 2020 Broadway production A Strange Loop) as her other buddy (and accomplice in anti-Plastic-ness) Damian.

Mean Girls is just the latest trend in the current Hollywood interest in taking a movie that was turned into a stage musical and turning it back into a movie. (Netflix, for instance, just rolled out its version of Matilda.) This new film is being directed by Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne, with a script from Fey. (No word on whether she’ll reprise her role from the original film—or, for that matter, whether the film will maintain the musical’s conceit of casting the part of Cady and Regina’s moms, and Fey’s old role, helpful teacher Ms. Norbury, with the same actor.)

In addition to her Spider-Man duties, Rice also recently starred in this year’s Paramount+ movie Honor Society. Rapp currently co-stars on Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives Of College Girls. No word on when the film version of the Mean Girls will be finished, but when it is, it’s expected to debut on Paramount+.