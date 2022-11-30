Either because it’s terrible or they aren’t aware of its existence, Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried are adamant that a Mean Girls 2 never has and will never happen. The 2012 direct-to-video sequel sees a new group of queen bees and wannabes harassing a new kid just trying to make some friends. Though the film features Tim Meadows, the only original cast member to reprise their role from the first movie, it didn’t make an impression on either Lohan or Seyfried, who remain steadfast in their opinion that this movie doesn’t exist. In a new chat between the two in Interview Magazine, Seyfried asserts that “a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen.”

Oh, Ms. Seyfried, has it been so long since Jo Mitchell and Mandi Weatherly, the classic characters from 2011’s Mean Girls 2, graced our television screens. This very website even reviewed it, calling the work an “insipid and horribly botched rip-off of the original” and the “Canal Street version of a Fendi bag.” It even premiered on ABC Family! Surely, that’ll ring a few bells. But, instead, Seyfried claims she “would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway.” Is that really something worth killing over? A sequel to this movie already exists, whether you acknowledge it or not!

Mean Girls 2 Official Trailer (HD)

For her part, Lohan seems willing to indulge Seyfried’s sequel erasure, saying that she “heard something about it being a movie musical,” and she “was like, ‘Oh no.’” If a musical sequel to Mean Girls isn’t the right “tone,” why are we doing all these mental gymnastics to avoid talking about the follow-up movie that already exists? What’s next? Are we expected to ignore Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective as not canon simply because it’s about Ace’s son and Ace Ventura Sr. disappeared somewhere in the Bermuda Triangle (which is to say Ace Ventura’s remains lie at the bottom of the ocean)?

Advertisement

So, what these two Mean Girls stars meant to say is that Mean Girls 3 will never happen because “Tina Fey is busy.” That’s good news because we didn’t feel like watching Mean Girls 2 anyway.