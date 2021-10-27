Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about.
The Perishing by Natashia Deón (November 9, Counterpoint)
Natashia Deón’s debut novel, Grace—in which the spirit of a dead slave watches over her biracial daughter as she tries to make a life for herself—was incredibly vivid in its imagery, and Deón’s second novel promises no less. The Perishing, also a historical work with metaphysical elements, begins with a young Black woman waking up in an alley in 1930s Los Angeles, unaware of who she is or how she got there. The woman, Lou, is taken in by a foster family and educated, and later becomes a journalist for the Los Angeles Times. When she crosses paths with a stranger, she experiences an uncanny sense of recognition, prompting her to believe she’s immortal and has been sent to L.A. for a particular purpose she’s determined to uncover.
This Weightless World by Adam Soto (November 9, Astra House)
In Adam Soto’s debut novel, inhabitants of a planet 75 light-years away send a signal to Earth on New Year’s Eve 2012, only to end the signal soon after. First seen as a sign of hope, this contact from another planet, and its subsequent withdrawal, is interpreted as the extraterrestrials deciding that humans aren’t worth reaching out to, given all the poverty, war, and inequality on their home planet. Soto’s story focuses on the aftermath of the event through the eyes of three characters: Sevi, a disillusioned music teacher; his on-and-off-again girlfriend, Ramona, a Google programmer; and Eason, Sevi’s cello student who is grieving the death of his friend. Set in Silicon Valley and Chicago, This Weightless World considers questions of morality in a world where people feel powerless in the face of formidable systemic forces.
Even Greater Mistakes by Charlie Jane Anders (November 16, Tor)
This new collection from Lambda Award-winning writer Charlie Jane Anders is full of speculative short stories with intriguing premises: In one, the woman “who can see all possible futures” dates “the man who can see the one and only foreordained future.” In another, a failed playwright who has been holed up in a panic room for two years since the apocalypse, anesthetizing herself with reruns of The Facts Of Life, is offered the proverbial three wishes from a genie in a bottle. In Even Greater Mistakes, Anders enlivens bold conceits with verve and often dry wit: “Marisol was an award-winning playwright, but that hadn’t saved her from the end of the world.”
Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit Of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller (November 23, Henry Holt)
It’s not television; it’s the book about HBO. In Tinderbox, journalist James Andrew Miller presents an in-depth history of the nearly 50-year-old cable network that sparked the new golden age of television. For this 700-page book, Miller spoke with hundreds of sources, including some of the major players at HBO who took chances on projects that broke the mold for serialized storytelling. Miller has written books on the Senate, ESPN, Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency, and Saturday Night Live, the latter of which was a national bestseller. If an excerpt from Tinderbox, covering James Gandolfini’s star-making turn in The Sopranos and his off-set struggles with the resulting fame, is any indication of the book as a whole, this one could be just as popular.
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks (November 30, Ballantine)
It’s about time Mel Brooks got off his ass and wrote a memoir. The 95-year-old EGOT-winning comedian, writer, and director of such movies as The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, High Anxiety, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men In Tights has finally put to paper what will surely be the excruciatingly boring details of his life, from growing up in Depression-era Brooklyn and serving in World War II to appearing on the first Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1962 and working in the Your Show Of Shows writers’ room with Carl Reiner, Neil Simon, and Larry Gelbart. In All About Me!, Brooks takes readers through his long, plodding career in Hollywood and on Broadway, weighing down his remembrances with dull anecdotes and asides. We hear this one, like the writer himself, is a bit humorless.
More in November: Borealis by Aisha Sabatini Sloan (November 2, Coffee House); Tacky: Love Letters To The Worst Culture We Have To Offer by Rax King (November 2, Vintage); What Just Happened: Notes On A Long Year by Charles Finch (November 2, Knopf); Chasing Homer by László Krasznahorkai (November 2, New Directions); His Name Was Death by Rafael Bernal (November 2, New Directions); 1000 Years Of Joys And Sorrows by Ai Weiwei (November 2, Crown); Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History Of The Sopranos by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa (November 2, William Morrow); Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (November 2, Random House); Cremation by Rafael Chirbes (November 2, New Directions); My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (November 9, Henry Holt); Indigo: Arm Wrestling, Snake Saving, And Some Things In Between by Padgett Powell (November 9, Catapult); Will by Will Smith (November 9, Penguin); Look For Me And I’ll Be Gone by John Edgar Wideman (November 9, Scribner); The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (November 9, Harper); The New Adventures Of Helen: Magical Tales by Ludmilla Petrushevskaya (November 16, Deep Vellum); You Feel It Just Below The Ribs by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson (November 16, Harper); NOOR by Nnedi Okorafor (November 16, DAW); 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones (November 16, One World); Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories by A.S. Byatt (November 23, Knopf); White On White by Aysegül Savas (November 30, Riverhead)
