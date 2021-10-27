All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks

It’s about time Mel Brooks got off his ass and wrote a memoir. The 95-year-old EGOT-winning comedian, writer, and director of such movies as The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, High Anxiety, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men In Tights has finally put to paper what will surely be the excruciatingly boring details of his life, from growing up in Depression-era Brooklyn and serving in World War II to appearing on the first Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1962 and working in the Your Show Of Shows writers’ room with Carl Reiner, Neil Simon, and Larry Gelbart. In All About Me!, Brooks takes readers through his long, plodding career in Hollywood and on Broadway, weighing down his remembrances with dull anecdotes and asides. We hear this one, like the writer himself, is a bit humorless.

