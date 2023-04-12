Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Melanie Lynskey had "too much chemistry" with Paul Giamatti for Win Win

The Yellowjackets stars says she would love to reunite for a rom-com with Giamatti

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

When Melanie Lynskey acted opposite Paul Giamatti in the 2011 sports dramedy Win Win, she said the two had the unique problem of sharing “too much” chemistry, instead of not enough.

“Years ago, I did a movie with Paul Giamatti and a couple of scenes had to be cut out because we had too much chemistry,” Lynskey tells SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, per IndieWire. “And the director, Tom McCarthy, who I trust very much, was just like, ‘It’s not what we’re looking for in that moment.’”

Lynskey played Cindy Timmons in the film about a New Jersey attorney/wrestling coach, who ends up caring for a dementia-addled client and his teenage grandson in an effort to repair his financial situation. A troubled Cindy soon appears, looking to take back her father and son after she learns about his plans for financially benefiting from the legal guardianship over her elderly dad.

It’s definitely not a story in need of romantic chemistry between Cindy and Giamatti’s Paul, but it did give Lynskey the wonderful idea of the two starring in a rom-com together (which we would personally love to see happen, especially if the chemistry is as good as it sounds).

“Ever since then, I’ve wanted to do a romantic comedy with Paul Giamatti!” Lynskey says.

The Yellowjackets star, who recently took turns on The Last Of Us and Hulu’s limited series Candy, says she’s hoping to take on something a little more lighthearted soon, even if her next project falls into the realm of drama.

“Right now, all I can think is that I want to do a comedy. And the next thing is not a comedy. I can’t say what it is, but it’s another tragic thing,” Lynskey says.