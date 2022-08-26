And Netflix wept, for they had no more worlds to conquer. In a move somewhat akin to laying flowers at the grave of the aging grandpa you pushed down a flight of stairs, Netflix’s comedy series Blockbuster follows one location of the video chain made defunct largely by the rise of streaming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero and Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park lead the single-camera sitcom, which will run a ten-episode first season. Fumero reunites with fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine alums Vanessa Ramos and Olga Merediz— Ramos created Blockbuster, and Olga Merediz plays store associate Connie Serrano. The series’ official logline, per TVLine, “explores what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds.” And are these “the odds” in the room with us right now, Netflix?

Park plays Timmy Yoon, a Blockbuster staffer described as “an analog dreamer living in a 5G world.” The Blockbuster Yoon operates, it turns out, is the last store in the world— when he realizes the lonesome fact, he and the staff work to show their community they have a certain je ne sais quoi the big guys can’t replicate. Fumero plays Eliza, “a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy as his trusty No. 2… and maybe more.”

Completing the cast are Never Have I Ever’s Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove as Percy Scott, and Holly Hobbie’s Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott. The jury is still out on how these other characters will interact, but the casting range between veteran comedies and newer, sweet-as-pie favorites lend to a cast with situational charm.

All ten episodes of Blockbuster will be available for streaming on Thursday, November 3.