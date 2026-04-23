Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are officially starring in Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85
After months of rumors and reports, Jordan and Butler are formally teaming up for a slick-sounding period piece from the F1 director.Michael B. Jordan (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) and Austin Butler (Photo: Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
For a few months now, we’ve been seeing reports that Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski—who will always be Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski in our deepest hearts—was looking to get his Michael Mann on by making a new film version of classic cop show/excuse for blatant stylistic excesses Miami Vice. Not only that, but Kosinski was apparently looking to make his version of Miami’s most eligible cops just as slathered in awards and nominations as Mann’s own movie update to his earlier TV work, which saw Colin Farrell and a fresh-off-winning-his-Oscar Jamie Foxx take the iconic parts of detectives Crockett and Tubbs. Now, Deadline has confirmed it: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are starring in Kosinski’s Miami Vice ’85.