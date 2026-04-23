Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are officially starring in Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85

For a few months now, we’ve been seeing reports that Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski—who will always be Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski in our deepest hearts—was looking to get his Michael Mann on by making a new film version of classic cop show/excuse for blatant stylistic excesses Miami Vice. Not only that, but Kosinski was apparently looking to make his version of Miami’s most eligible cops just as slathered in awards and nominations as Mann’s own movie update to his earlier TV work, which saw Colin Farrell and a fresh-off-winning-his-Oscar Jamie Foxx take the iconic parts of detectives Crockett and Tubbs. Now, Deadline has confirmed it: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are starring in Kosinski’s Miami Vice ’85.

As the title implies, Kosinski’s movie will (unlike Mann’s 2006 film) serve as a period piece, taking Jordan and Butler back to the 1980s to solve a lot of crimes that can presumably only be cracked while driving boats and cars extremely quickly while Phil Collins is just sort of all-purpose ominous in the background. Both stars have now officially closed their deals on the project, which Kosinski will film for his beloved IMAX, and which is aiming at an appropriately sweaty August 6, 2027 release date.

Both stars are fitting the film into pretty packed schedules, presumably because there are only so many opportunities in this life to wear slick-ass suits while Kosinski shoots you with some of his fancy F1 cameras. Jordan is fresh off of winning the Best Actor Oscar for Sinners earlier this year, and has a dance card filled up with his new Thomas Crown Affair, plus more than half a dozen other projects both confirmed and rumored. Butler, meanwhile, isn’t much less booked, coming off of a 2025 that saw him star in Ari Aster’s Eddington and Darren Aronofsky’s Stealing Time. Andor and Nightcrawler‘s Dan Gilroy is reportedly rewriting the movie’s script, meanwhile, which was initially penned by Eric Warren Singer, of “Made everybody mad by allegedly hiring his cousin to help him write Top Gun: Maverick without telling the studio about it” fame.