Miami Vice: Austin Butler may wind up as the Crockett to Michael B. Jordan's Tubbs

Yesterday we reported that Michael B. Jordan was in talks to star as one half of Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming Miami Vice movie, a still-hypothetical proposition that would leave Hollywood casting agents with one doozy of a question. I.e., who do you cast opposite Jordan, in a dyad like this, without automatically just making him “That white guy standing next to Michael B. Jordan”?

Deadline reports today that at least one name is now being floated for this unenviable task, with suggestions that Austin Butler is now also in talks for the film. Which, okay, we can kind of see: Butler has a lot of heat on him right now, and, like Jordan, has done a deft job so far of navigating between big studio blockbusters and more interesting small-scale performances, like his recent turn in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing. Also, at the risk of being crass, indulging in objectification, and otherwise engaging in overall appearance-based grossness, we will note that this particular pairing would not necessarily burden Kosinski’s film with a clear and obvious Hotness Gap, which feels like it could be a real detriment to a Miami Vice flick.

Kosinski, who’s coming directly off of F1, but who’s still got some of that “Made a $1.5 billion Top Gun movie 16 years after the fact” aura of invincibility around him, has been talking about making Miami Vice for about half a year at this point. The film wouldn’t actually start filming until some time in 2026—apparently at least in part due to making a little extra room for both Jordan and Butler’s schedules—and would revisit the franchise for the first time since Michael Mann’s movie version in 2006. (Said film saw the Crockett part go to Colin Farrell, stepping in to a role that was originated by Don Johnson in the original 1980s TV series.) It’s also worth noting that neither of these castings are set in stone: Both Butler and Jordan are supposedly “engaged” with the idea, but nobody’s put anything down on paper just yet.