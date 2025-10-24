Michael B. Jordan might be half of the new Miami Vice

One of the (several) things that Ryan Coogler got right with his recent horror hit Sinners is that it’s pretty damn hard to out-cool Michael B. Jordan. Stick the man in a duo with anybody but himself—as Coogler did with his twins-based vampire movie—and there’s every chance that he’ll just sort of gently slide the other star off the screen in a smooth, irresistible wave of charisma. These concerns brought to you today by news that Jordan is apparently in talks to star in Joseph Kosinski’s new film version of Miami Vice, meaning some poor motherfucker may end up as the Crockett to his Tubbs.

This is per Deadline, updating news on the Top Gun: Maverick director’s attempts to get his Michael Mann on with a new film version of the classic ’80s cop show. Jordan’s participation in the film isn’t a done deal, mostly because the guy is pretty busy right now, most especially on his self-directed remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. (He’s been trying to get that one done for the better part of the last decade, and doesn’t sound inclined to move it around for Vice.) There’s also no word yet on which unlucky schmuck might get stuck sitting in various speedboats and sportscars opposite Jordan if he takes the Tubbs role, which was previously played by Philip Michael Thomas in the TV show, and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film.

News that Kosinski was looking to remake Miami Vice began circulating in earnest back in April. The Top Gun director is fresh off the release of his June cars-go-fast flick F1: The Movie, which didn’t generate quite as much box office heat as his previous planes-go-fast offering, but clearly still did well enough for him to take a crack at some possible boats-go-fast, helicopters-go-fast, and Michael B. Jordan-go-fast action in this new film. Miami Vice is currently scheduled for August 6, 2027 on Universal’s film schedule.