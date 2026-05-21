Michael Bay already getting pretty horny for an Iran War movie

There’s probably no director working in Hollywood right now more friendly with the United States military than Michael Bay, who’s buddy-buddy’d up with the military-industrial-fun complex on many of his films, including Transformers, Pearl Harbor, and his based-on-a-true-story 2016 war film 13 Hours. Now, Bay—possibly rendered awestruck/turgid by the chance to make a movie that might literally be titled Operation Epic Fury—has signed himself and Universal Pictures up for a film based on the U.S.’s current ceasefire-ish military conflict with Iran.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Bay is developing a film based on an April 2026 incident from the war, in which an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down by Iranian forces, leading to successful rescue efforts to secure its two airmen. The film will be based on an upcoming book by writer and professor Mitchell Zuckoff, whose previous book 13 Hours, about the 2012 attacks by Islamist extremists on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, served as the basis for Bay’s 2016 film.

The director—most recently in theaters with his slightly less bombastic 2022 thriller Ambulance—issued a statement today about how excited he is to show the more kickass sides of a military conflict that apparently doesn’t have him regularly chewing his fingernails down to the nub. “I’ve had an amazing partnership over my 30-year career working with the Department of War and amazing U.S. military members,” Bay said. “In my film 13 Hours, no rescue force answered the call for help. This film is about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, intricate, and high-stakes operations in recent history. It celebrates the true heroism and unwavering dedication of our service members.”