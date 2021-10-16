Few superhero movies have toiled for longer to see the light of day than the Ezra Miller Flash movie, a film that was once set for release all the way back in March 2018. Originally seen as something of a casualty in the long battles that have been waged between WarnerMedia, Zack Snyder, and the formerly scheduled to co-star Ray Fisher over and around Justice League, the film actually appears to have finally been shot , courtesy of It director Andy Muschietti.

Advertisement

To help build a little hype for its upcoming release , Warner has released our very first look at the film today as part of its DC FanDome event, complete with Miller on (virtual) hand to preview the footage. And while the actor notes that there’s not enough footage available yet to cut a trailer or teaser…He then released what we’re pretty comfortable calling a teaser, especially since it gives us a few behind-the-back glimpses at the much-anticipated return of Michael Keaton as his old-school version of Batman. (Ben Affleck is also supposed to be in here somewhere, although we don’t see any sign of him in today’s teaser—we do get two Millers, though . )

DC has yet to release the official teaser online, but unofficial uploads are already making their way onto YouTube.

Keaton also provides (we think?) the voiceover on the teaser, asking why Barry Allen—capable as he is of going anywhere, in all reality—is fighting for one particular branch of the multiverse. (We’re guessing it has something to do with dead mom stuff, given all the other imagery in the teaser.) There’s also a little bit of that pure fun that made Flash one of the better aspects of Justice League, including Miller’s giddy joy at what at least appears to be him pulling a dusty cloth off of the Keaton-era Batmobile.

The Flash is currently set to debut in November of 2022. The film co-stars Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemmons, and Maribel Verdú.