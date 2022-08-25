After being arrested earlier this month in Nashville, “Everywhere” singer Michelle Branch’s domestic assault case has been dismissed, Billboard confirms. The case was reportedly dropped at the behest of the state on Wednesday, August 24. Branch was arrested shortly after announcing her divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney citing irreconcilable differences—the pair had been married since August 2019 and share two children.

Per an original TMZ report, Nashville authorities were first called around to Branch and Carney’s house at around 2 A.M. Wednesday to investigate a potential domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Branch confessed to slapping Carney across the face “one to two times” — Carney reportedly did not show any visible injuries. Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and her bail was set at $1,000, although she was reportedly released from custody in order to breastfeed her and Carney’s six-month-old.

The situation between Branch and Carney has remained contentious, with Branch logging onto social media just hours before the split to accuse Carney of cheating on her with his manager in a since-deleted Tweet. After announcing their divorce, Branch shared a statement with People: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Although Branch is best known for her career work in the early 2000s (she won a Grammy in 2002 for her Santana collaboration The Game Of Love) she still works as a singer. Her new album The Trouble With Fever is set for release on September 16—she had also planned to accompany the drop with a nine-stop tour. There have been no public statements as of yet from her team on whether the tour or album will go ahead as planned.