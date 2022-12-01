Netflix is about to get a little less scary, or at least it will remain about as scary as it is now and will not get any scarier after a certain point in the future, since the minds behind its annual run of critically acclaimed horror shows—The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and next year’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher—are leaving Netflix for Amazon’s Prime Video. We’re talking about Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, whose development deal with Netflix through their Intrepid Pictures label has ended, with them choosing to move over to Prime Video instead.

This comes from Deadline, which says the two of them “met with studios and streamers” before deciding to go to Prime Video, which seems to imply that either they didn’t want to stay with Netflix or that Netflix didn’t want to keep them—though we could just be reading into that a little too much. Maybe everyone is still friends. Either way, Flanagan and Macy said in a statement that they have “long admired” Amazon as a studio, saying “Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid.”

We have no idea what these two might end up doing at Prime Video, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say that there might be something spooky in the docket. But also, if we’re allowed to dream a little, Amazon has been trying to do something with Stephen King’s Dark Tower saga for a long time, and Flanagan once said that adapting the Dark Tower books would be his “Everest,” so… maybe there’s a wizard-fighting cowboy in his future?