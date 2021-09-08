We already know that with Mike Flanagan’s Netflix shows, we should expect the unexpected. The Haunting was full of twists and horrors, with surprisingly sentimental moments intertwined within the stories. So, with Flanagan’s new series Midnight Mass, we’re going in ready for whatever spooks and nightmares he has in store for us. Netflix shared the first trailer for it and it’s already very intriguing.



Matt Saracen Zach Gilford plays Riley, who returns to his small hometown after he did something terrible — his crime isn’t revealed yet, because what’s the fun in sharing all the secrets from the start? He turns to faith as a way to heal, and attends sermons given by the town’s new priest Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). But with the arrival of Father Paul, also comes the start of some w eird stuff , including a dead cat washing up ashore and a wheelchair-using teenage girl being able to walk after the priest asks her to come up and receive communion. We also need to mention the interesting song choice: this trailer features the oddest use of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know.” Given how the song’s most popular recent use in a trailer was for Winnie The Pooh, Netflix is trolling us with the track—but we’re all for it.

Advertisement

Midnight Mass is one of Netflix’s biggest original shows of the year, and it’s great to see The Haunting alums like Kate Siegel make their return. But perhaps what’s even more exciting is seeing how Linklater and Gilford fit within Flanagan’s terrifying world. Linklater’s characters are often charming and approachable, with the actor having plenty of comedy credits in his acting resumé, so we’re eager to see how he can use that charm in an eerie way.



We’ll find out if Midnight Mass is just as nightmare-fueling as The Haunting when the series premieres on September 24.