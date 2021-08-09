Mike Flanagan has hit a lot of the highlights of the horror genre, with non-supernatural thrillers like Hush, spooky ghost stories like The Haunting Of Hill House, Stephen King adaptations like Doctor Sleep, and, of course, board game adaptations like Ouija: Origin Of Evil. For his next project, Flanagan is dipping his toe into island-based, biblical cult terror, with the always-ominous detail of seemingly benevolent miracles that may actually be scary.

The new show is called Midnight Mass, and it’ll be coming to Netflix (which has been good to Flanagan for years) on September 24. The series takes place in an isolated community called Crockett Island and centers on a “disgraced young man” played by Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen from Friday Night Lights! He was so good at football and also drawing hands!). Unfortunately, weird things start to happen when a “charismatic priest” played by Hamish Linklater (he played Porter Collins in The Big Short, who is a real guy who is good at rowing, but we don’t know if he can draw hands ). This news comes from a press release from Netflix, which also includes a statement from Flanagan in which he explains that this is his “favorite project so far” and that it hits on topics that are very personal to him, given his current sobriety and his past as an altar boy. He says the show is “about faith itself” and how “even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light—and hope—we sing.”

In addition to Gilford and Linklater, the show will star Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. You can see the trailer for the show, with all of its spooky, island-based imagery, up above.