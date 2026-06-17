Mike Myers plans to defrost Austin Powers once again
The comedian confirms that the cryochamber is warming up, but didn't offer any more details.Screenshot: YouTube
With all the reboots and various legacy sequels that Hollywood has been churning out over the past decade or so, it’s probably about time someone revisited Austin Powers. Mike Myers seems to agree. During an appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party (via Variety), Noah asked the Myers if we would see Austin Powers 4, Myers replied: “Yes!” He didn’t offer more information, but that’s a pretty unambiguous answer.
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