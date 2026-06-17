Mike Myers plans to defrost Austin Powers once again

With all the reboots and various legacy sequels that Hollywood has been churning out over the past decade or so, it’s probably about time someone revisited Austin Powers. Mike Myers seems to agree. During an appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party (via Variety), Noah asked the Myers if we would see Austin Powers 4, Myers replied: “Yes!” He didn’t offer more information, but that’s a pretty unambiguous answer.

This isn’t unexpected, and not just because of the general business trends in Hollywood. Myers has been mentioning Austin Powers 4 since at least 2018, when he told ET that he wanted to make the movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. “So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll,” he said at the time. “Start the campaign, please. Thank you.” That push clearly wasn’t especially successful so maybe this is Meyers restarting the campaign for himself.

Other than a handful of commercials featuring the characters from the Austin Powers movies—including a Dr. Evil-focused Verizon commercial that ran just this week—this franchise has been on hiatus since 2002’s Goldmember. When the first movie, International Man Of Mystery, debuted in 1997, Austin had spent 30 years frozen in a cryochamber, emerging with a cartoonish 1960s sensibility into the world of the late 90s and early 2000s. Given that we’re nearly 30 years out from 1997, perhaps it’s time to defrost Austin yet again and put him on the cinema marquee with all the scary movies and devils who wear Prada. In the meantime, Myers has Shrek 5 to promote.