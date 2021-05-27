Mike Lindell Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Mike “MyPillowGuy” Lindell, had quite a spring, what with the totally legit launch of his “free speech” social media/conspiracy theory documentary/data mining website followed by getting gently ruffled by Jimmy Kimmel on national late night television. But all good things must come to an end, and for Lindell, that end came Monday night at a Marriott next to the Asshat Convention in Nashville, Tennessee...



According to Politico, Lindell informed them that he had recently been escorted out of the Asshat Convention Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville “only a few minutes after he collected his credential at the JW Marriott Hotel.” An anonymous source elaborated that the spokesperson for both pillows and Facebook Group harassers everywhere apparently tried to also hop aboard transportation to a “members only” dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion the following evening, but was denied entry to that even, too, given that “Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member.”

In his defense, Lindell has attended RGA conferences as recently as winter of last year—thanks to support from our previous Asshat-in-Chief—where he was encouraged by fellow asshats to run for Asshat of Minnesota, so it’s easy to see how he might think he would have a carte blanche invitation to future RGA c onventions across the nation.

If we were to guess, Lindell’s removal from the convention grounds might have something to do with his recent comments on Steve Bannon’s radio show, in which he revealed his plans to confront fellow wearers of asses for hats, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (himself the current RGA chairperson) about not being big enough asshats to pursue the easily disproven allegations of election fraud...claims that have gotten Lindell since sued for defamation to the tune of $1.3 billion.

Heavy is the ass that wears the crown, we suppose.

