Thanks to Stranger Things, actor Millie Bobby Brown has grown up on screen. Taking on the role of Eleven at age 12, Brown has made significant efforts not to let the same pitfalls of young stardom ruin her adolescence by not allowing the press, fandoms, and Drake to derail her success. Still, she knows a whole lot about what it’s like to spend your childhood playing someone else on television and the costs that come with it. Appearing on another former child star’s television series, The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown told Drew Barrymore that she would like to play the ultimate child star horror story: Britney Spears.

“I think her story resonates with me,” Brown said. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Of course, we’re not in the market for a Britney Spears movie. After all, the woman just regained control of her life, career, and finances. Nevertheless, we’d never deprive Brown of the chance to share her dream job.



Brown believes her comfort as an actor comes from her upbringing in front of the camera. It certainly helped her fourth-wall-breaking performance in the two Enola Holmes movies. “I just grew up in front of a camera,” she said. “So I feel really comfortable with cameras.” Barrymore, who also grew up in the public eye, agreed because she’s apparently “always talked about how a camera is my friend.”



Now, simply because Millie Bobby Brown would like to play Britney, that does not make it so. But presumably, there’s a screenwriter out there taking the script for Walk Hard and replacing Dewey’s name with “Britney Spears” at this very moment.

