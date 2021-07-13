Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Steve Buscemi in Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail Photo : TBS

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 13. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 p.m., third-season premiere): Simon Rich’s comedic anthology—now helmed by incoming showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick—returns for a third go-round, in which Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Daniel Radcliffe may die of dysentery. (Well, their characters may, anyway.)

Danette Chavez will drop in on the premiere of the show’s Oregon Trail season, assuming she chooses to caulk her wagon, rather than ford the river. Never ford the river!

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): 150th episode

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.)



For kids

Ridley Jones (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Smartypants kid Ridley Jones and her pals live in a treehouse in a natural history museum in order to protect all its inhabitants, who, by the way, can talk.



Wild cards

Naomi Osaka (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., limited series premiere): “Fans of ace tennis player Naomi Osaka are about to get an intimate, fly-on-the-wall look into her life with this three-episode docuseries. Filmed over the last few years, the series follows the 23-year-old Japanese-Haitian player’s hectic training and travel schedules. Naomi Osaka covers the tennis star’s major U.S. Open game from 2019, moving forward to her present-day training for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.” Read more of Saloni Gajjar’s thoughts in our monthly TV preview.

30 For 30, “Breakaway” (ESPN, 9 p.m.): WNBA star Maya Moore had already won four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and an MVP award, among other accolades, by the ripe old age of 29. That’s also the age at which Moore decided to press pause on her basketball career to fight for the release of a man she believed was wrongfully imprisoned, and to do so full-time.