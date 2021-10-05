Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the whole Muppet gang are back with a new, spooky Halloween special on Disney+. Muppets Haunted Mansion is part classic Muppet holiday gag fest and part theme park homage, and features a ton of celebrity cameos, including the late Ed Asner in one of his last performances.

With spooky season upon us, and Muppets Haunted Mansion sitting firmly in the ghosts and goblins realm, we sat with with special stars Miss Piggy, Pepe The King Prawn, and Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown to talk through some of Halloween’s biggest questions, like “Candy Corn: divine or disgusting?” and “How old is too old for trick-or-treating?”

You can check out that conversation in the video above, but here’s a highlight: Miss Piggy says she “loves candy corn,” because “it’s both candy and it’s good for you because it’s a vegetable, right?” Let’s say yes, because everyone knows you don’t anger Miss Piggy.

On the question of how old is too old to trick-or treat, she’s equally optimistic, saying “probably when you lose all your teeth, and you can’t eat the candy anymore.”

Pepe The King Prawn agrees, though he says you can’t just show up at the door on Halloween and ask for candy. You have to do a little work. “You are free to get the free things on Halloween,” he says. “You go walk around, you can get things for free, but you’ve got to get a costume. You can’t just walk up, ‘Hi. I’m Joel. Give me your candy.’” He continues, “You’ve got to come as something. You’ve got to try and put on a costume.” Consider yourself on notice, teenage boys with weak-ass costumes.

Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on Disney+ Friday, October 8. You can check out our previous interview with Miss Piggy here, in which we advocated for her to appear as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, a premonition that sort of came true just months later.