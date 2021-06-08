Look at the material. Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

Miss Piggy spoke her next role into existence. In our interview last year with the pinnacle of puppet fashion, Miss Piggy said she was ready and willing to be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, it’s officially happening. It was announced today that the most glamorous Muppet will appear on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. As a regular participant in beauty pageants, Miss Piggy brings knowledge, grace, and plenty of drama to the new season.



VH1 and Paramount+ announced the full lineup of guest judges for the sixth season, premiering on June 24. Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson (Yes, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother), and Emmy-award winning fashion designer Zaldy will all join the mainstay judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Other special guest appearances include Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Tanya Tucker, and of course, Miss Piggy herself.

This season of All Stars will air solely on Paramount+, with thirteen queens returning for their chance to snag the crown. The lineup of queens will include season 11's A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka! from season 9 and 10, Ginger Minj from season 7, Jiggly Caliente from season 4, Pandora Boxx from season 2, and more. They are putting it all on the line once again for their chance to dazzle, dance, and snap some necks.

In the new trailer, host RuPaul Charles promises a twist this season with a “game within a game.” Paramount and VH1 say that this season will bring the “mother of all twists that will leave viewers gagged.” What this game inception will look like is still unknown, but it seems like things will be a bit more personal for the queens this time around.