After the Menendez brothers, Monster will try to crack Ed Gein Charlie Hunnam will play the notorious serial killer in the Ryan Murphy series

We haven’t witnessed Ryan Murphy’s take on the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez yet (despite the many, many trailers Netflix released), but Monster has already set its eyes on its next serial killer. Season three of the popular true crime show will take on Ed Gein, a nasty figure who inspired characters like Norman Bates from Psycho, Buffalo Bill from Silence Of The Lambs, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and even Dr. Oliver Thredson from Murphy’s own American Horror Story: Asylum. According to Variety, Murphy announced the choice during a promotional event in Los Angeles for Monster‘s upcoming second season.

Also known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, Gein confessed to the deaths of two women—tavern owner Mary Hogan in 1954 and hardware store owner Bernice Worden in 1957—and is suspected of killing at least four more. He’s most notorious, however, for his penchant for creating furniture, clothing, masks and more from human remains, which he sourced from the women he killed as well as a number of bodies he exhumed from the local cemetery. He died of lung cancer in a mental health institute in 1984, and now lies in an unmarked grave in his Wisconsin hometown.

Sons Of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam will star as Gein. The actor has clearly found his niche, because he’s also set to star in a series called Criminal for Amazon opposite Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke, and Luke Evans. Recently, he’s appeared in Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child Of Fire, Apple TV+’s Shantaram, Last Looks, and The Gentlemen.

Monster—which Murphy co-created with Ian Brennan—originally premiered in 2022 on Netflix with the controversial but extremely popular (and terribly named) Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which starred Evan Peters as the notorious cannibal. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows the two brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996, but have maintained that it was a response to years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch star as Lyle and Erik, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres this Thursday, September 19.