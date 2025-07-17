Johnny Cage stuns in Mortal Kombat II trailer

The star of Citizen Cage and Uncaged Fury makes his debut in the eternal fight for Earthrealms.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 17, 2025 | 12:56pm
Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Heeeere’s Johnny Cage (Karl Urban, perfectly cast), finally making his silver screen debut in the latest round of Mortal Kombat movies and taking center frame in the new trailer. It’s all about Johnny in the appropriately titled Mortal Kombat II, which revolves around casting the movie star in the eternal battle against Shao Khan (Martyn Ford) for control of the Earthrealm. But Cage isn’t the only one returning to the screen. Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), Shao Kahn, Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Bi-Han (Joe Taslim), Cole Young (Lewis Tan), and every dentist’s best friend, Baraka (CJ Bloomfield), are all entering the arena for two hours of video game violence. They won’t be alone. Returning for the Cage match is Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), who finally got his metal arms, and Kano (Josh Lawson), who still lacks his metal face.

But the star of the show [pushes sunglasses up nose with middle finger] is Johnny Cage, as if there was any doubt. Still, Mortal Kombat II is pushing the video game aesthetics even further, with more CG-animated realms, body-cleaving gore, but a distinct lack of Babalities. If Baraka doesn’t get turned into an adorable little blade-handed baby at some point in this movie, fans are just going to lose it.

Get ready to yell Mortal Kombat! II in theaters on October 24.

 
