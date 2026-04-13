Mr. And Mrs. Smith once again finds a new Mrs. ahead of season 2 The first season of the Prime Video series also swapped in a new lead just before filming.

The second season of Mr. And Mrs. Smith has once again swapped out its Mrs. Smith just before filming was scheduled to begin. The second season of the Prime Video series had previously been reported to star Mark Eydelshteyn of Anora and Sophie Thatcher of Yellowjackets. Now, Variety reports that Talia Ryder, recently seen in Do Revenge and Dumb Money, will step into the Mrs. Smith role. The trade reports that the second season is finally in production after a month’s delay.