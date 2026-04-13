Mr. And Mrs. Smith once again finds a new Mrs. ahead of season 2

The first season of the Prime Video series also swapped in a new lead just before filming.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 13, 2026 | 12:36pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
News News Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Mr. And Mrs. Smith once again finds a new Mrs. ahead of season 2

The second season of Mr. And Mrs. Smith has once again swapped out its Mrs. Smith just before filming was scheduled to begin. The second season of the Prime Video series had previously been reported to star Mark Eydelshteyn of Anora and Sophie Thatcher of Yellowjackets. Now, Variety reports that Talia Ryder, recently seen in Do Revenge and Dumb Money, will step into the Mrs. Smith role. The trade reports that the second season is finally in production after a month’s delay. 

The swap is kind of a funny coincidence, given that Maya Erskine ended up co-leading the first season beside Donald Glover after that outing’s original Mrs. Smith—Phoebe Waller-Bridge—bowed out in 2021 before filming began. At the time, it was reported that that season was expected to premiere in 2022; it ultimately arrived in 2024. A further coincidence may establish a Mrs. Smith pattern; the 2005 film that serves as a loose basis for the series was originally set to star Nicole Kidman before she dropped out over scheduling conflicts with The Stepford Wives. Angelina Jolie ended up taking the role, beginning her off-screen relationship with Brad Pitt. Who’s to say what kind of tail this latest casting change will have! 

 
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