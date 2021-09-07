It was the power couple we never knew we needed, and one that was never meant to be: Donald Glover’s Mr. Smith is in search of a new Mrs. Smith as Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits the highly anticipated Amazon series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fleabag creator has left the leading lady role due to creative differences with Glover .

As production continues without Waller-Bridge, the Solo: A Star Wars Story co-stars remain friends following the “amicable split” from the project. The upcoming series is based on t he 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt . Glover remains the co-creator alongside Atlanta collaborator Francesca Sloane, and he continues to serve as executive producer and star of the series. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is currently in the writing stage, with production slated to begin next year. Waller-Bridge’s exit reportedly has no effect on the timeline for the series, which is still expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

Waller-Bridge still has plenty on her hands as Indiana Jones 5 is currently in production, and she also r ecently contributed to the script of the James Bond film, No Time to Die. Additionally, Waller-Bridge will still get to work on a spy thriller, as she executive produces the fourth and final season of the Emmy-nominated drama Killing Eve, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

The third season of FX’s Atlanta is currently in postproduction with the fourth season in the middle of production. In addition to creating, starring, and executive producing the series, Glover has written all the scripts for season 4 himself. The third season of the Emmy-winning comedy will arrive in the first half of 2022. Glover will continue to pen series for Amazon under his 8-figure deal, including Hive, which may or may not involve Malia Obama.