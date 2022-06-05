The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Santa Monica, California at the Barker Hangar, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood turned out for the fan-voted event made for movie lovers and TV aficionados. After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, the ceremony returned last year and was hosted by Leslie Jones. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

Taking home one of the biggest awards of the night—Best Movie—was, of course, box office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film made over $1 billion at the theater and was undoubtedly the biggest movie of the year.



