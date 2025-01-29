Legendary MTV VJ Matt Pinfield suffered a massive stroke earlier this month The former 120 Minutes host’s daughter filed for a temporary conservatorship over his health and finances.

Matt Pinfield, best known as MTV’s voice of alternative music, suffered a major stroke earlier this month, per TMZ. Legal documents filed by his daughter Jessica indicate that the stroke occurred on January 6, 2025. Shortly after the stroke, though without reporting it, L.A. radio station KCSN, where Pinfield worked as a DJ, announced that “SoCal Sound’s legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will be taking a temporary leave of absence.” Pinfield, 63, hosts the station’s afternoon drive-time shift and 95.5 KLOS’ New & Approvemusic and interview show on Sunday evenings.

“Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glen, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal,” KLOS owners Meruelo Media wrote in a statement. “Matt is a family member, and we look forward to having him back on the KLOS airwaves as soon as possible. We know his fans across the country and all the artists feel the same way.”

TMZ reports that Pinfield’s daughter Jessica has filed a temporary conservatorship over her father. In the court filing obtained by TMZ, Jessica claims her father was left incompetent by the stroke and cannot make any decisions over his health and finances. Documents also state that she and her sister, Maya, are concerned that Pinfield’s girlfriend may take advantage of the situation and drain funds from his bank account.

Pinfield posted on Instagram on the day of the stroke. “Starting another week with gratitude for a life surrounded by great people, life changing music, and unforgettable experiences that I never take for granted,” he wrote. “Here to another week-another day-open heart and open mind. Let’s rock!”