Sabrina Carpenter has offended Miss Piggy in new trailer for The Muppet Show

The Muppets have been around for a long time. It’s nearly been 50 years since The Muppet Show debuted on TV, and Kemit The Frog existed for years before that. Maybe you remember watching the Muppets as a kid; maybe you’ve even introduced kids of your own to them. It’s a sweet thought, but one you should keep far away from Miss Piggy, as Sabrina Carpenter learns in the new trailer for the revived The Muppet Show, which Disney+ shared today.

No, this isn’t a sentimental montage in your head—they really are doing the show again, and they’re joined by celebrity guests like Carpenter, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen. “We’re so excited to be back again where it all started, and then ended, and then is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes,” says Kermit to the audience. “I can’t believe they’re doing the old show again,” says Statler from the box. “Well, if it ain’t broke,” says Waldorf. Replies Statler, “No, they are broke—that’s why they’re doing it!” Zing!

Fans of the original The Muppet Show, which ran from 1976 until 1981, will recall that the show was a mix of sketches, musical numbers, and backstage shenanigans. This trailer is heavy on the latter, which makes sense—it’s a bit more difficult to tease a sketch. Hopefully, though, we still get our share of “At The Dance” and “Pigs In Space” when The Muppet Show—billed (for now) as a one-off special event— airs on Disney+ on February 4.