Sabrina Carpenter has offended Miss Piggy in new trailer for The Muppet Show
Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen will also guest star in the special event on Disney Plus.Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios
The Muppets have been around for a long time. It’s nearly been 50 years since The Muppet Show debuted on TV, and Kemit The Frog existed for years before that. Maybe you remember watching the Muppets as a kid; maybe you’ve even introduced kids of your own to them. It’s a sweet thought, but one you should keep far away from Miss Piggy, as Sabrina Carpenter learns in the new trailer for the revived The Muppet Show, which Disney+ shared today.
