Jamie Lee Curtis gets a deadline extension as Murder, She Wrote movie moves to 2028

Fighting through carpal tunnel syndrome and a slew of blockbuster sequels, Jessica Fletcher won't have to turn in her draft until February 4, 2028.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 23, 2026 | 7:02pm
Photo: Kyusung Gong(©A.M.P.A.S.) Screenshot: YouTuve
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Jamie Lee Curtis gets a deadline extension as Murder, She Wrote movie moves to 2028

In what can only be described as the best news a writer on deadline can hear, the Murder, She Wrote movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis is getting a little more time to write. Per Variety, the Curtis-led Murder, She Wrote movie bounced from a December 27, 2027, release date to February 4, 2028. While there was no public reason for the change, one look at the release schedule tells the whole story. Avengers: Secret Wars, The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, and The Housemaid’s Secret are all set to bow on December 17, indicating that studios will continue this obnoxious trend of overloading release dates, particularly around the holidays. That experiment will reveal its value when Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three open on December 18, 2026. Still, it’s probably best for mystery authors to avoid the Christmas season entirely, especially considering Housemaid has secured the counterprogramming slot. 

This is obviously disappointing for the residents of Cabot Cove, who have been plagued by a steadily increasing murder rate ever since mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played on television by Angela Lansbury) came to town. The series follows Fletcher as she deduces which of these murderous Mainers committed another crime, which, in turn, provides the fuel for Fletcher’s lucrative writing career and theories that she’s actually the Cabot Cove Killer. However, as George R.R. Martin will tell you, you can’t rush a good story, and with the extra time, they can get the words just right. Written by Dumb Money screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo and directed by Pitch Perfect‘s Jason Moore, the movie is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have made a career out of turning bad ideas into good movies. We’ll see how they fare with Murder, She Wrote based on whether or not the film is a direct adaptation of the episode where Jessica writes a VR video game. 

Murder, She Wrote opens on February 4, 2028.

 
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