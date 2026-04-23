Jamie Lee Curtis gets a deadline extension as Murder, She Wrote movie moves to 2028 Fighting through carpal tunnel syndrome and a slew of blockbuster sequels, Jessica Fletcher won't have to turn in her draft until February 4, 2028.

In what can only be described as the best news a writer on deadline can hear, the Murder, She Wrote movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis is getting a little more time to write. Per Variety, the Curtis-led Murder, She Wrote movie bounced from a December 27, 2027, release date to February 4, 2028. While there was no public reason for the change, one look at the release schedule tells the whole story. Avengers: Secret Wars, The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, and The Housemaid’s Secret are all set to bow on December 17, indicating that studios will continue this obnoxious trend of overloading release dates, particularly around the holidays. That experiment will reveal its value when Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three open on December 18, 2026. Still, it’s probably best for mystery authors to avoid the Christmas season entirely, especially considering Housemaid has secured the counterprogramming slot.