Netflix’s Murderville has been out for nearly two weeks now, which is more than enough time to have watched the improv/crime show hybrid—an adaptation of the U.K. series Murder In Successville—and decided on a favorite guest star. Is it Sharon Stone, who finds herself drenched in fake blood at one point? Annie Murphy, for the “you BOIL your pancakes?” scene? Kumail Nanjiani, for successfully preventing his shirt from busting open while trying to solve a fake crime?



Advertisement

Those are all good choices, but no one really adopted the “yes and” spirit quite like Marshawn Lynch. (But we would like to take a moment to acknowledge Stone’s gameness here and on Better Things, where she placed a character named Reiki who had a pet monkey, and somehow made that all just… click.) The erstwhile Beast Mode was happy to watch the madness build before throwing himself into it, making him a great partner for Will Arnett’s Terry Seattle. In this deleted scene, you can see how prepared Lynch is to run with Seattle’s plays, even if it means ad-libbing a line about sprinkling some cremains on his Olive Garden dinner.

But the fun doesn’t stop there—soon, Seattle is escorting Lynch to a funeral for Aunt Viv (somehow, they refrain from making any Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air jokes here), whom the former running back describes as having had a “mean backhand.” Lynch is so game throughout, but you still have to wonder if he didn’t wonder just what Arnett was unloading into that Dumpster.

In addition to a killer group of series regulars and recruits, Murderville is held together by Arnett, who “commands the troupe with a variation of his BoJack Horseman growl. He’s the show’s version of a straight man, keeping the farce moving and making suggestions while staying in character. He’s excellent at feeding off the energy of the guests; the best episodes allow Arnett to just play, morphing from a rebel paired with a goody two-shoes one episode to an admirer trying not to fall in love with his partner the next.” You can read the rest of Quinci LeGardye’s review here, and then check out the show (again) on Netflix.