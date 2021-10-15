Metallica recently released a massive cover project that features everyone from IDLES, Rina Sawayama, and Elton John to Kamasi Washington and Phoebe Bridgers performing versions of songs from 1991's self-titled record/“Black Album.” Not to be outdone by the breadth of that compilation, Anthony Vincent has decided to condense the idea into a version of Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” played in 51 different musical styles.

Over the course of eight minutes, Vincent (dressed in a vampire cape, posed in front of a microphone and a desk with a cool glowing skull on it) progresses through a whirlwind tour of Metallica cover possibilities.



He starts with a straightforward approximation of the original version then moves on to versions of “Master Of Puppet” in the style of the Supremes, Dream Theater, T he Weeknd, David Bowie, Bach, T he Fugees, Phil Collins, Smashing Pumpkins, “Irish drinking music,” Slayer, Ja Rule, and many, many more.



There are way too many covers included to highlight them all here, but our favorites are probably the “Red Right Hand”-style Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds cover, the “’90s soap opera” version starring Vincent posing as various glamorous men, his cat Pyretta meowing out the melody, and the clown core performance with an excellent saxophone solo. (The intro and interval segments where Vincent stands motionlessly, staring into the viewer’s soul as the instrumental introduction plays, are pretty solid, too.)



Vincent’s no stranger to this kind of thing, having covered Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in 20 different musical styles in the past. With this medley and other recent escalations, though, we hope somebody puts a stop to Vincent before he ends up sitting in a room singing “Stairway To Heaven” in 5,000 different styles.



