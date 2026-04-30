My Adventures With Superman flies back to Adult Swim this June

The animated series last aired new episodes in 2024.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 30, 2026 | 11:34am
Image courtesy of HBO Max
News News My Adventures With Superman
My Adventures With Superman flies back to Adult Swim this June

There hasn’t really been any shortage of Superman lately, what with the James Gunn movie last summer and the upcoming Supergirl with Milly Alcock, but there’s even more quickly approaching on the horizon. Adult Swim confirmed this morning that My Adventures With Superman will return from its two-year hiatus on June 13. Episodes will premiere during the Toonami animation block and will debut on HBO Max the following day. 

The synopsis for the upcoming third season reads: 

Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he’s ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet’s star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he’s still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who’s trying to find her place on Earth.

 In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Starring the voice of Jack Quaid, My Adventures With Superman premiered in 2023 and focuses on Clark’s early days and his friendships with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. The second season premiered in 2024, and this third season was confirmed as the second season was airing. 

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 