My Adventures With Superman flies back to Adult Swim this June

The synopsis for the upcoming third season reads:

Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he’s ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet’s star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he’s still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who’s trying to find her place on Earth.

In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?