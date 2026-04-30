My Adventures With Superman flies back to Adult Swim this June
The animated series last aired new episodes in 2024.Image courtesy of HBO Max
There hasn’t really been any shortage of Superman lately, what with the James Gunn movie last summer and the upcoming Supergirl with Milly Alcock, but there’s even more quickly approaching on the horizon. Adult Swim confirmed this morning that My Adventures With Superman will return from its two-year hiatus on June 13. Episodes will premiere during the Toonami animation block and will debut on HBO Max the following day.
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