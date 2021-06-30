Brony holding My Little Pony body pillow Photo : ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since their heyday in the mid-2010s, the bronies are getting a moment to shine as Netflix announces the cast of the upcoming My Little Pony: A New Generation movie. Of course, this is also good news for children who are presumably the intended audience for the new film, but certainly, the grown men contingent of the My Little Pony fandom will find excitement in this.

Per Variety, the upcoming Netflix movie will star Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, and Orange Is The New Black’s Kimiko Glenn. Additionally, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krokowski, Phil LaMarr, and Michael McKean will be joining the film, which hits Netflix on September 24, 2021. And before you ask, no, James Corden is not a part of the cast (yet). So to calm your Corden-based separation anxiety, the producers have brought Ken Jeong aboard, fulfilling that mysterious requirement that Corden or Jeong must be in every single piece of media imaginable.

Here’s the synopsis from Variety:

The unimaginable has happened… Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this pony-verse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.”

How will grown-ups feel about Equestria’s New Generation? They’ll probably hate it, but you know who won’t? Children. Enjoy My Little Pony, kids! It’s all yours. After all, like the rest of us, the My Little Pony fandom is still busy dealing with its Nazi problem, which should take precedent at this time.