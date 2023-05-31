Nancy Drew Season 4 Extended Trailer | The CW

There’s one more plot thread left dangling, and that’s Nancy and Ace. Nancy struggles to avoid Ace and treat him like a regular platonic friend, especially when she has to sponsor an event called the “Lovers Vigil.” But every time these two get close, the curse reasserts itself by shattering whatever small object is in the vicinity. That’s how Ace eventually figures things out—well, that plus the lover’s message in a bottle that Nancy super ineffectually hides under a file folder. The episode ends where it began, with Nancy clutching her flashlight. Only this time she’s not alone, and now Ace is fully aware that their love is cursed, too.

Unlike its fellow CW holdout Riverdale, Nancy Drew is not reinventing the wheel in its final season. Instead, the premiere episode signals a return to form for the mystery show. It didn’t feel like the kickoff of a final season, which isn’t a criticism so much as a wish that we could have gotten a few more years with the Drew crew. Nevertheless, it’s a solid start to a new storyline that promises plenty of creepy jump scares and good detective work to come. And, yeah, hopefully some romance too.

