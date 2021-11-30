Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 30. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

La Brea (NBC, 9 p.m.): We like to refer to La Brea as the “Natalie Zea falls into a sinkhole show,” but that doesn’t really do justice to its weirdness. The NBC drama hasn’t quite reached Zoo levels of bonkers-ness, but with a second season now around the corner, there’s plenty of time. In the finale, titled “Topanga,” Natalie Zea’s Eve still in the sinkhole, but she’s more determined than ever to save the world. Still, she can’t deny her growing attraction to Levi Delgado (Nicholas Gonzalez). Looks like Eve has a lot of stuff to work out before her long-awaited family reunion.

Chucky (Syfy, 10 p.m.): The first season of this Syfy spin-off/adaptation/resurrection comes to an end with a threat that’s equal parts hilarious and ominous-sounding: “Chucky can splinter himself into other dolls.” But we suppose that’s in keeping with Alex McLevy’s review, in which he wrote that the series “retains all of the character’s penchant for grotesque kills and juvenile, acidic humor. Before the end of the first episode, the doll is murdering clueless adults, vomiting up liquor, and seizing a microphone to call a roomful of kids and their parents a ‘bunch of fucking assholes.’ By the third episode, the brief opening recaps are preceded by Brad Dourif sneering, ‘Previously, on fuckin’ Chucky…’ Elegant, this show is not.”

Regular coverage



The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild card

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (Nat Geo, 9 p.m. and 9:59 p.m., two-part finale): Saloni Gajjar found the latest installment in this National Geographic anthology to be a fairly formulaic ripped-from-the-headlines story: “The Hot Zone returns to reexamine the investigation behind 2001’s Anthrax mailings, which killed five people and infected several more. The six-parter offers a cut-and-dried look at the heinous crimes which took place in the weeks following 9/11. But the narrow approach is drawn out and dull, despite captivating performances from lead duo Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn.” But because we’re completists, we’re still going to see this thing through to the end. If nothing else, we get to watch DDK and Goldwyn warily circle each other some more.