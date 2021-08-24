The Office ended its 8 -year run in 2013 with 9 seasons—a couple of seasons longer than it should’ve had. Many viewers believed the show went downhill after Steve Carell no longer starred as the painfully oblivious boss Michael Scott. Jim and Pam also went from being what people on Bumble would call “#couplegoals” to being one of the most annoying TV couples ever. And don’t even get us started on the introduction of Pete (a.k.a. Plop), who we were supposed to buy as a “new Jim.” (Jake Lacy deserved so much better and, thankfully, he’s gotten far better roles since then.) But despite knowing that ratings weren’t great towards the end of the series, NBC still really, really wants to bring back The Office.



At the Edinburgh TV Festival, NBC content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline that the network would like to work on a reboot “whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one.” She adds,“We’re standing by.” Daniels seems open to it. He told Collider back in January that a reboot was “not impossible for sure” and said he’d want to be involved if the opportunity ever comes up. Rainn Wilson also told Collider that he was up for playing Dwight again and even told Daniels that he “would love to do something.”

But... do we even need The Office to come back? Even most of the show’s biggest fans can admit that the series lost its charm towards the end. We will, however, admit that we’re a bit curious about what the Dunder Mifflin gang’s up to these days. Podcaster Tumi Ntlokwana recently wrote a viral tweet that says “Imagine an episode of The Office where they all have to get vaccinated.” People had some great concepts for what that would be like, including Dwight saying he sacrificed himself “for the greater good of the office” by getting COVID first so he could create the vaccine with his own antibodies, and Michael signing everyone up for the vaccine except his nemesis Toby. S ome pandemic-themed TV specials have been painful to watch , but we wouldn’t mind seeing this Twitter thread become a real thing.

