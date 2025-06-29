Making The Office without Steve Carell was as hard as watching it, apparently
Dwight Schrute actor Rainn Wilson describes the "struggle" of making The Office without its star Steve Carell.Screenshot: YouTube
Thanks to streaming, memes, and a dearth of competition, The Office has had remarkable staying power for a show that did a zombie walk for its final two seasons. After a solid seven-season run, star Steve Carell quit the show to pursue a lucrative film career, splitting his time between whispering in dramas and wrangling minions. Sadly, without Carell to provide a gravitational pull for the Jims, Pams, and Dwights to orbit, the show drifted aimlessly in space, putting the Nard Dog behind the big guy’s desk as the show saw what would happen if Jim and Pam went to Roy’s wedding. It wasn’t great, and according to Rainn Wilson, it was a “struggle” to make.