Is Neon brave enough to release Luca Guadagnino's Artificial? The Luca Guadagnino film Amazon was too afraid to release is likely finding a savior in Neon.

Last week, the film studio owned by Jeff Bezos exposed the limits of its artistic freedoms. Amazon MGM decided against releasing the bio-drama Artificial, director Luca Guadagnino’s dramatization of the weekend when Sam Altman was ousted from OpenAI. The “nearly finished” film was apparently insufficiently sympathetic toward Altman, whom his board members believe is a “sociopath”, because Amazon abruptly and cowardly decided it would “be better served” if another studio burned its relationship with the billionaire drowning the internet in slop. More importantly, it might have damaged the strategic partnership Amazon entered with OpenAI in February. Isn’t it great having tech companies so deeply embedded in Hollywood? Thankfully, it seems at least one distributor has the stomach for Ike Barinholtz’s Elon Musk impression. Puck‘s Matt Belloni reported that NEON is picking up the “hot-potato Sam Altman” movie, with an announcement coming later this week.