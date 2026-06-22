A24 takes $75 million from Google for AI research

Another day, another insistence that AI needs to be part of the filmmaking process from companies that have already invested a ton of money into it. The latest comes as The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Google has invested $75 million into A24 to forge an artificial intelligence partnership between the two companies. Per Variety, the partnership will see A24 work with Google’s DeepMind to develop new technologies to assist filmmakers; the deal does not give Google access to A24’s archive or data.

Google’s own statement announcing the endeavor is pretty vague, as these types of ventures tend to be. For example, the partnership “creates a deep research and development collaboration” that will span “multiple projects over time.” It will “help artists develop new workflows and techniques” and “ensures the tools of the future are shaped by the creators who use them.” A24 partner Scott Belsky expanded on the endeavor a little bit more in an interview, claiming that the tools “won’t look anything like the prompted generation type of AI that people feel uncomfortable with.”

Presumably this means that most of the AI stuff will be behind the scenes, avoiding the uncanny valley sheen that defines AI-generated slop. A24 films have already dabbled with some of this, most famously in The Brutalist, which used AI technology to clean up Adrien Brody’s Hungarian accent. Director Martin Scorsese also just gave his stamp of approval to AI for making storyboards, which is the kind of labor that most audiences may not notice or think about but will certainly make the people who make their living from being a storyboard artist rather uncomfortable. Kane Parsons, meanwhile, the 21-year-old director who recently directed A24’s biggest hit ever, recently highlighted the “genuinely harmful consequences” of AI, even if AI is sometimes just tools, not wholesale generation. “Creatively, I get no enjoyment from using those tools,” he told The Australian. “It defeats the purpose entirely for me.” Apparently the creators of the future who don’t want to use the tools didn’t get a vote.