God defies Netflix, forces live Free Solo skyscraper climb to be delayed
The event, in which Free Solo's Alex Honnold climbs massive tower Taipei 101, has been delayed 24 hours due to weather.Alex Honnold promoting Skyscraper Live,, Photo: Corey Rich for Netflix.
When Netflix’s ongoing efforts to crack the live streaming event market have run into issues in recent years, they’ve mostly been technical ones: Streaming glitches, server crashes, and other natural consequences of trying to concentrate a subscriber base larger than some small countries into a single window displaying Mike Tyson hitting Jake Paul in the face. But while the streaming company is capable of throwing a lot of resources at these problems—huge promotion budgets, big paydays for participants, Richard Kind—they still can’t overcome the most powerful forces of the universe. (Note to self: Remember to go back and insert a pithy joke here about Larry and David Ellison’s untold billions of Paramount dollars.) All of which is to say that Skyscraper Live, the planned streaming event in which Free Solo subject Alex Honnold was scheduled to climb very tall building Taipei 101 on Friday night, has now been been delayed due to weather conditions in the Taiwanese capital.