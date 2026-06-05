Netflix is staying in the made-for-TV movie business

Despite overtures to theatrical, Netflix's film head has accepted that he won't work with filmmakers who want their movies in theaters.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 5, 2026 | 4:55pm
Screenshot: Netflix
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Netflix is staying in the made-for-TV movie business

When it comes to made-for-TV movies, Netflix is still the once and future king. In a new New York Times profile on Dan Lin, the blunt-talking chairman of Netflix’s film division, the streamer’s movie chief dispels any hope that Netflix would begin releasing movies in theaters. Lin, who made a splash a few months ago by denying Matt Damon’s accusation that Netflix requires characters to reiterate the plot every few minutes because viewers are on their phones, is releasing 88 such movies this year, more than any other studio. All of them, save for two exceptions, are going right to television, even if it means not working with top-tier talent. “There is a group of filmmakers who still want theatrical,” Lin said, with his “trademark bluntness,” according to the profile. “Those are filmmakers that we’ve accepted we just won’t work with.” 

The model is the Netflix way: Spend billions on content, load it up on the app, and pray something catches fire. They’re essentially burning through 87 Ladies Firsts in the hope of getting one Remarkably Bright Creatures. It’s a great system. Maybe they’ll even get a Rip as a bonus, which Quentin Tarantino called the only good movie of the year. He liked it so much he ran it in his Los Angeles movie theater, The Vista. 

Despite the runaway success of Obsession, Backrooms, and sleepers like Sheep Detectives, Netflix is sticking with its position that theaters are outmoded. That is, unless it’s Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia movie and David Fincher’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood sequel, both of which will bow in theaters. 

 
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