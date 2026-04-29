Netflix announces another series called Lovesick, this time with Claire Danes

The streamer previously released a series Lovesick after deciding to rename Scrotal Recall.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 29, 2026 | 1:43pm
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
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Netflix announces another series called Lovesick, this time with Claire Danes

Claire Danes is on her way back to Netflix, as is a series called Lovesick. About a decade ago, the series once titled Scrotal Recall was retitled Lovesick when it made the jump from British TV to Netflix. The new series Lovesick is based on an Israeli series called The Next Best Thing, which, ironically, describes the title Lovesick compared to the title Scrotal Recall. In any case, the new series reunited Danes with Netflix after her turn in The Beast In Me last year. 

An official plot description of the series reads:

“Annika, a renowned breast cancer surgeon, has just received her own cancer diagnosis. Her new patient, Nate, is a promising politician. The series explores their interwoven lives, delving into themes of love, sex, illness, death, family, children, health, medicine, and the meaning of life—all while Annika is simultaneously undergoing breast cancer treatment.” 

There isn’t too much other information about the show yet—Danes is the only one confirmed in the cast, and she’ll executive produce along with Avi Nir, Keren Shahar, Peter Traugott, and series creator Sarah Treem. “We’ve been looking for something to do together for a very long time and this character, Annika, is perhaps a mix of both of our wildest dreams,” Treem says of Danes. Netflix hasn’t shared any kind of release date for Lovesick yet, but at least there’s another Lovesick to tide everyone over in the meantime.

 
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