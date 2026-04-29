Netflix announces another series called Lovesick, this time with Claire Danes The streamer previously released a series Lovesick after deciding to rename Scrotal Recall.

Claire Danes is on her way back to Netflix, as is a series called Lovesick. About a decade ago, the series once titled Scrotal Recall was retitled Lovesick when it made the jump from British TV to Netflix. The new series Lovesick is based on an Israeli series called The Next Best Thing, which, ironically, describes the title Lovesick compared to the title Scrotal Recall. In any case, the new series reunited Danes with Netflix after her turn in The Beast In Me last year.