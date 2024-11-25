Netflix continues cornering the Harlan Coben market with Missing You trailer After seeing major success with the Fool Me Once New Year's drop, Netflix will premiere Missing You on January 1, 2025.

Much like the middlebrow mass market paperback has entertained the average reader for decades, adaptations of them are becoming the chosen entertainment for the average television viewer. Just look at all the various Liane Moriarty adaptations there are on different streamers and platforms. Netflix, meanwhile, has found its own horse to back with the “Harlan Coben Collection.” It paid off in spades with the miniseries Fool Me Once, which was Netflix’s most-watched show in the first half of 2024. The Missing You trailer promises yet another oddly British entry into the collection, premiering—much like Fool Me Once did—on January 1.

The new thriller stars Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan, “a detective specializing in Missing Persons,” per the Netflix synopsis for Missing You. “Eleven years ago, her fiancé Josh, the love of her life, vanished without a trace, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s unexpected reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

The Missing You trailer is a tangled web indeed, weaving together the mystery of Kat’s past with a brand-new missing person in the present. Somehow, these two cases seem to be connected—if not in actuality, then at least in Kat’s mind. You know she’s the real deal because she has a big circle of papers within which she can sit and start putting the pieces together, like any TV detective worth their salt. And like any TV detective worth their salt, working on this case could “ruin [her] whole career,” so she gets benched—but continues to work the case anyway.

In addition to Eleazar, Missing You also stars Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner and James Nesbitt. Victoria Asare-Archer (Stay Close) serves as the series’ lead writer, with Coben as one of its executive producers.