Netflix is rolling the dice on a bake-off for its Monopoly reality series
The streamer reportedly has more than 40 production companies vying for the opportunity to bring an unscripted version of the endless board game to life.(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
After years of Ridley Scott threatening to bring Rich Uncle Pennybags to the big screen, Netflix is finally doing what Netflix does. Earlier this year, Netflix announced a reality competition series based on the never-ending board game, and today, Deadline reports that it has more than 40 companies in a bake-off vying for the opportunity to produce it. However, this won’t be the same game players spent generations cheating at. Instead, it will borrow gameplay of Monopoly Go!, an addictive mobile version of the game loaded with in-app purchases that have generated $5 billion in revenue. Android Central described the game as “a sleek, shiny, mindless time-waster tap-fest.” According to Jeff Gaspin, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted Series, that’s precisely the kind of gameplay Netflix is looking for. The rest, whether it’s “a giant game board” or set “in the real world,” is up to the bakers.