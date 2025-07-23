Netflix is rolling the dice on a bake-off for its Monopoly reality series

After years of Ridley Scott threatening to bring Rich Uncle Pennybags to the big screen, Netflix is finally doing what Netflix does. Earlier this year, Netflix announced a reality competition series based on the never-ending board game, and today, Deadline reports that it has more than 40 companies in a bake-off vying for the opportunity to produce it. However, this won’t be the same game players spent generations cheating at. Instead, it will borrow gameplay of Monopoly Go!, an addictive mobile version of the game loaded with in-app purchases that have generated $5 billion in revenue. Android Central described the game as “a sleek, shiny, mindless time-waster tap-fest.” According to Jeff Gaspin, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted Series, that’s precisely the kind of gameplay Netflix is looking for. The rest, whether it’s “a giant game board” or set “in the real world,” is up to the bakers.

“There’s a gameplay in Monopoly Go! that I think really will resonate with gameplay in an unscripted series,” Gaspin told Deadline. “The idea itself is still up for grabs. How do we want to approach it? Is it a giant game board? Is it in the real world? We don’t have the answer and we had so many agents and so many production companies reaching out and asking us if they can participate, and asking if we’ll consider putting them in the bake-off that we didn’t want to be restrictive. So, we said, ‘Why don’t we do a first round that’s pretty broad.'”

The winner of the bake-off won’t secure any back-end rights to the property, natch. But one lucky production company will have the chance to be the next Squid Game: The Challenge, Love Is Blind, or any number of high-profile unscripted reality competitions accused of torturing or injuring its contestants.